Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5d

Really strong piece on the intensity vs duration tradeoff. The HUNT study finding that a single 30-minute high intensity session cuts cardiovascular risk by 39-51% challenges alot of conventional advice. I tried the "cant sing, can talk" intensity test during a recent workout and it perfectly balanced effort with sustainability. The diminishing returns beyond four sessions per week is probly the most underappreciated data point here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture