Only one in four adults meets the recommended 150 minutes of weekly exercise, but even a few minutes of movement each day can still improve heart health, metabolism, and strength

A single high-intensity workout session each week — just 30 minutes — is linked to a 39% lower risk of heart-related death in men and a 51% lower risk in women

Short, intense efforts are more effective than long, drawn-out routines, and pushing past four high-intensity sessions per week offers no added benefits

Activities like mopping floors, scrubbing counters, and gardening raise your heart rate enough to build strength and support metabolic health when done consistently

Tools like walking pads, trampolines, jump ropes, and vibration plates offer low-cost, time-efficient ways to stay active — even while working or relaxing at home

Most Americans today are living a sedentary life — the increase in desk jobs, modern conveniences like TV and social media, and even day-to-day circumstances, such as spending hours commuting, all contribute to the growing epidemic of being sedentary. In fact, only one in four adults are now meeting the recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week.

This type of lifestyle has taken a significant toll on people’s health, with 70% of adults now considered obese and 117 million living with one or more chronic illnesses. These numbers are staggering, but what’s even more surprising is that these diseases can be prevented with exercise.

Here’s good news: You don’t need a full-blown, long-term gym membership or spend hours every day to reap the benefits of being physically active. There are clever fitness hacks and shortcuts you can do so you can meet your fitness goals — and they only take a few minutes per day.

Even a Few Minutes of Movement Helps More Than You Think

A recent feature from The Independent explored the growing number of science-backed “fitness cheats” — simple, often short-burst activities or low-cost tools that can meaningfully improve your health without requiring full workout plans or expensive gym memberships. The article investigates whether you can sidestep the traditional all-or-nothing approach to exercise and still see real benefits.

The verdict? You absolutely can — if you’re smart about how you do it. Below are some useful pointers discussed in the piece.

You can jumpstart your fitness with a smart shortcut — The main point of the article is that even though having a formal, long-term exercise program is great, it’s not completely necessary. In fact, fitness experts now recommend exploring shortcuts to jumpstart your fitness journey, especially for people who are struggling with their day-to-day schedules. I-Min Lee, a professor at Harvard Medical School, said: “Any physical activity is healthful, and physical activity is what we do in daily life. We don’t need to ‘exercise’ to reap health benefits.”

It’s not about the duration; what matters more is the intensity — If you think spending hours running on a treadmill is the best way to meet your goals, you’re putting yourself at risk of fatigue, or worse, injury. Remember that it’s not always about how long you move — it’s how intensely you do it. Hence, instead of aiming for long sessions, focus on raising your heart rate, even for short bursts.

Simple everyday cheats are found all around your home — One of the easiest ways to get exercise benefits? Clean your home! Mopping, vacuuming, dusting, and cleaning the bathroom may not be as entertaining as other activities, but they can get you breathing harder and your heart beating faster.

Household chores don’t just burn calories — They also build functional strength and improve metabolic health when done consistently. Even just five minutes of scrubbing your kitchen counter clean is enough. According to an article posted by the American Cancer Society: “Make your household chores count by working at a pace fast enough to get your heart pumping. A 150–pound person can burn about 150 calories an hour this way. Get the whole family involved to get the job done quicker and to help get everyone moving.”

Yard work and gardening double as great workouts — They help burn calories and build strength in your arms, legs, and back. Activities like mowing the lawn, raking leaves, and shoveling are surprisingly effective. What’s more, gardening also enhances your mental health and gives you a sense of accomplishment, especially if you grow your own foods.

For those looking to burn more calories faster, some small adjustments can make a big impact — For example, adding a weighted vest to your walk or jog increases resistance, which makes your body work harder without requiring additional time. Adding ankle or wrist weights to simple routines also helps build muscle mass and increase bone density — two key factors in maintaining independence as you age.

Train Smarter, Not Harder — These Handy Gadgets Help Redefine Exercise

The article also discussed fascinating modern tools that can help keep you physically active. From high-tech wearable technology to old-school equipment you can set up in your backyard, here are some fitness devices to help you “cheat” your way to fitness.

Exoskeleton suits — These are robotic-looking frames that support and amplify movement, allowing users to run stairs with less effort and greater gain. These modern suits work by increasing muscle engagement and reducing joint strain during high-intensity movement. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published However, exoskeleton suits aren’t exactly cheap, and can cost anywhere from $1,500 to $4,000. While that’s out of reach for most, it demonstrates how far the definition of fitness is shifting — from hardcore routines to smart adaptations.

Trampoline — Interestingly, this type of low-impact equipment has made a comeback during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jumping on a trampoline offers a way to strengthen your legs and core without overloading your joints. Even five to 10 minutes of jumping or bouncing each day boosts lymphatic drainage, improves heart rate variability, and enhances balance.

Walking pads and pedal chairs — If your primary excuse for being sedentary is working long hours in front of a computer, these tools can be an excellent workaround, as they keep you moving even while working. These start around $100, though high-end models run closer to $1,400.

Weighted LED jump ropes and push-up pads — An LED jump rope is a low-cost tool that can brighten up your morning while training your upper body and core. The added weight can provide more resistance and make your exercise more challenging — Just five minutes of jump rope every day can be enough to reap benefits. Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you’re looking to boost your push-up routine, however, consider getting push-up pads. According to The Independent, “The pads reduce strain on the wrists and hands, and the handles rotate to better engage different parts of the upper body.”

The feature also touched on the advantages of using a vibration plate — platforms that shake gently while you stand on them. According to the Mayo Clinic, these vibrating plates may even reduce back pain and help combat bone loss, which is especially helpful for seniors.

I’ve previously written about the benefits of whole body vibration therapy (WBVT) using a vibration plate, and I’ve long emphasized that not all platforms are created equal. Among them, the Power Plate stands out as the most advanced option, offering superior technology and consistent results compared to generic vibration devices. Read “Utilize the Power of Vibrations to Promote Wellness“ for more information on this type of training.

Coming Out of a Fitness Hiatus? Don’t Be So Quick to Jump Right In

One common mistake many individuals make when they’re trying to get their fitness edge back is they immediately subject themselves to rigorous training sessions. However, this can be dangerous, as it can either cause you to burn out faster or even put you at risk of injuries, particularly if you strain yourself too much.

“Think of the time and work it took to get to your previous fitness level. You’re not being fair to yourself if you think you’ll jump back in at the same spot,” Jason Cruickshank, an athletic trainer, said.

Stay consistent — One proven strategy to make it easier is to remove the decision fatigue. Lay out your workout clothes the night before. Set an alarm. Keep your jump rope or resistance bands in plain sight. If your gear is ready and the plan is clear, you’re less likely to skip out.

Spice up your daily habits — Even without gadgets, there are some easy ways to make your regular movement sessions more interesting. For example, consider listening to a podcast while going on your daily walk. Or if you’re going out to meet someone, walk or ride your bike instead of driving to the meeting place.

Combine your workout with something fun — Dance to fast music that hits 171 beats per minute to raise your heart rate. Better yet, try free-form dancing. You can also play a silly game, like tossing a balloon in the air and keeping it from touching the ground like you did as a kid. Again, it’s not about how long you move, but how intensely you do these activities.

The Advantages of Micro-Workouts

In 2025, Norwegian researchers Ulrik Wisløff, and Atefe R. Tari published their book “Mikrotrening — 7 uker som booster kondis og Styrke” (”Micro Workouts — 7 Weeks to Boost Fitness and Strength”). Their book was a culmination of nearly two decades of research into how even just a few minutes of exercise each day can have profound benefits for your well-being.

The belief that short bursts of intense activity are beneficial goes way back — The HUNT Study in 2006, published by Wisløff and his colleagues, was one of the largest population-based health studies conducted in Norway. It explored how various exercise routines affected the long-term risk of dying from cardiovascular events.

One intense workout session a week still delivers measurable protection — Based on the research findings, men who completed a single high‑intensity workout lasting at least 30 minutes each week showed a 39% lower risk of death from heart disease. Women saw an even stronger effect, with a 51% reduction linked to that same once‑weekly session.

Pushing too hard doesn’t pay off in the long run — People who did four or more high-intensity workouts a week didn’t see extra benefits. In fact, the improvements flattened out, showing that targeted effort, rather than constant exertion, is enough to support heart health without overtraining.

High-Intensity doesn’t mean exhausting yourself completely — According to Wisløff, “You should be able to talk, but you shouldn’t be able to sing.” That’s the level of intensity where your heart works hard enough to trigger cardiovascular improvements, without burning you out or making the routine unsustainable. It also makes these workouts doable for people who aren’t athletes, but still want serious health benefits.

If you struggle to fit a typical workout routine in your life, micro-workouts give you a more realistic and achievable starting point. Just remember to put in the extra effort, stay consistent, and those small wins will eventually build momentum over time. Read more about micro-workouts in “Too Busy to Exercise? Here’s How Micro Workouts Improve Your Health.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Fitness Shortcuts

Q: Do I need to go to the gym or follow a strict workout plan to see health benefits?

A: No. Everyday movement like house cleaning, yard work, or walking done with enough effort can improve your cardiovascular health, metabolism, and strength without needing a formal exercise routine.

Q: How much high-intensity exercise is enough to make a difference?

A: Just one 30-minute high-intensity session per week has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of dying from heart disease, with up to 51% lower risk for women and 39% for men.

Q: Does doing more high-intensity workouts mean better results?

A: No. People doing four or more high-intensity sessions a week didn’t see additional health benefits. The key is quality over quantity — focused effort matters more than duration.

Q: What intensity level should I aim for if I’m just starting out?

A: You should be able to talk but not sing during your workout. That’s the sweet spot for getting your heart working without pushing to exhaustion, making it safe and sustainable for most people.

Q: What are some simple tools or strategies I can use to stay active during the day?

A: Jump ropes, walking pads, push-up grips, trampolines, or even vibration plates can help increase movement in short bursts. Pairing these with enjoyable activities like music or podcasts boosts consistency and motivation.

