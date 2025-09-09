Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Peter Bonifatto
Sep 9, 2025

Wild stat: plaque starts turning into hard tartar in as little as 48 hours. Once it’s there, your toothbrush is useless and only a dental scaler takes it off. That’s why flossing isn’t “optional,” it’s life insurance for your arteries.

I break this down a lot on my Substack because the mouth–body connection is one of the most underrated health hacks.

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