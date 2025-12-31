Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Health for All's avatar
Health for All
Jan 1

Genetic variations in the SIM1 gene can actually influence the brain’s melanocortin system, essentially decoupling sexual desire from physical performance. In my view, understanding these biological blueprints is empowering, as it shifts the conversation from personal failure to manageable genetics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture