Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola’s Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Mazelit Airaksinen's avatar
Mazelit Airaksinen
Jun 13, 2025

This is so biased I don’t understand why you’d even call yourself a doctor

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