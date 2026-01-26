Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
11h

Short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs) are metabolites of gut microbes that can modulate the host's inflammatory response and contribute to health and homeostasis. Since the introduction of the gut-skin axis concept, the link between SCFAs and inflammatory skin diseases has attracted considerable attention. In this review, we have summarized the literature on the role of SCFAs in skin inflammation and the correlation between SCFAs and inflammatory skin diseases, particularly atopic dermatitis, urticaria, and psoriasis. Studies show that SCFAs are signaling factors in the gut-skin axis and can alleviate skin inflammation. The information presented in this review provides new insights into the molecular mechanisms driving the regulation of the gut-skin axis, along with potential pathways that can be targeted for the treatment and prevention of inflammatory skin diseases.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/microbiology/articles/10.3389/fmicb.2022.1083432/full

Reply
Share
Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
11h

DHEA RESTORATION THERAPY

Aging disrupts hormonal balance, with the levels of several critical hormones dramatically reduced in comparison with youthful levels. DHEA is no exception. By age 80, levels of DHEA fall by as much as 80%-90% compared to what they were during young adulthood.

WHAT ARE RISKS OF LOW DHEA LEVELS?

1) Cognitive decline

2) Cardiovascular disease

3) Bone los

4) Cancer

5) Depression

6) Sexual dysfunction

7) Inflammation and inflammatory disorders

WHAT ARE THE POTENTIAL BENEFITS OF DHEA RESTORATION?

1) Improved cognitive function and modo

2) Increased bone mineral density

3) Enhanced cardiovascular health

4) Improved insulin sensitivity

5) Enhanced immune function

6) Youthful skin restoration

7) Improved sexual function in men and women

8) Decreased levels of inflammatory markers

9) Increased longevity

10) A metabolite of DHEA, 7-Keto DHEA, has been linked with improved metabolism

https://www.lifeextension.com/protocols/metabolic-health/dhea-restoration

13 BENEFITS OF DHEA + SIDE EFFECTS & SUPPLEMENTS

https://selfhacked.com/blog/dhea-dhea-s/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture