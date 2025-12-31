Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

E. coli strains utilize "siderophores" to scavenge iron from your blood, a vital mechanism for surviving the nutrient-poor environment of the urinary tract. I believe industrial poultry acting as a reservoir for these zoonotic pathogens proves that UTIs are effectively a foodborne illness; by shifting to regenerative meat, you disrupt the supply chain of antibiotic-resistant "ExPEC" bacteria entering your personal microbiome.

