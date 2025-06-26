Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

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Guillermou's avatar
Guillermou
Jun 26, 2025

Dr. Mercola's research regarding vitamin D and the sun is extraordinary. The sun, vitamin D, k2, and magnesium represent an excellent combination against cancer, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, and consequently, neurological diseases, which are currently facing authentic pandemics.

The light of truth shows the way to the awakening of human consciousness, recovering lost harmony and the path of life in harmony with nature, sunlight, medicinal plants, and foods rich in nutrients and healthy lifestyles. The human mind, in confluence with natural energies, is capable of overcoming the plagues of disease and death, while leaders, in their pursuit of power and money, are proclaiming themselves false gods, destroying this planet, and degenerating the human race.

The sun's rays produce two types of sulfur: cholesterol sulfate and vitamin D3 sulfate. Healthy cholesterol and sulfur levels also depend largely on vitamin D levels. Stephanie Seneff tells us that cholesterol and sulfur are oxidized after exposure to sunlight and transformed into vitamin D3.

Cholesterol sulfate deficiency can cause glucose intolerance, fat cells store more fat to fuel muscles, and excess fat accumulates, causing obesity and metabolic disorders that lead to multiple pathologies, including cancer. Red blood cells produce cholesterol sulfate, and this molecule protects red blood cells from disintegration.

According to Dr. Seneff, glyphosate interferes with several biological mechanisms, including the enzymes responsible for activating vitamin D in the liver and kidneys. Sulfur also plays a key role in glucose metabolism, the electron transport system, detoxification, the synthesis of vitamin B1 and biotin for energy production, glutathione synthesis, and proper insulin function.

https://holisticprimarycare.net/topics/nutrition-a-lifestyle/sulfate-the-most-common-nutritional-deficiency-you-ve-never-heard-of/ .----

This is a narrative review of the evidence supporting the anticancer actions of vitamin D. The first section reviews the findings of ecological studies of cancer with respect to solar radiation indices, which found reduced incidence and mortality risks for approximately 23 cancer types. An analysis of 25(OH)D cancer incidence rates suggests that achieving 80 ng/ml versus 10 ng/ml would reduce cancer incidence rates by 70 ± 10%. https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/7/1448 (2022).-----

The potential of vitamin D for cancer prevention and adjunctive treatment has long been bolstered by several discovered mechanisms involving the regulation of cell growth and differentiation, apoptosis, intercellular contacts, angiogenesis, immune function, and interaction with the gut microbiome. Figure 2 graphically displays the main mechanisms of action of vitamin D.

https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/14/21/4512 (2022).----

Hypovitaminosis D increases the risk of bacterial and viral infections, associated complications, and deaths. Magnesium deficiency increases the risk and worsens complications and outcomes related to cytokine storm. Therefore, it is crucial to prevent (intracellular) magnesium deficiency and provide sufficient amounts of other micronutrients and cofactors, enabling robust immune and metabolic functions.

https://www.mdpi.com/2227-9059/11/6/1542 (2023).----

Phylloquinone (vitamin K1) and menaquinones (vitamin K2 family) are essential for the post-translational γ-carboxylation of a small number of proteins that have been implicated in various physiological and pathological processes, including cancer. Recently discovered functions of vitamin K in cancer cells include activation of the steroid and xenobiotic receptor (SXR) and regulation of oxidative stress, apoptosis, and autophagy.

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1471491422001824 (2022).---

Vitamin K2-7 has beneficial health effects in osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, cancer, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, and peripheral neuropathy. Compared to vitamin K1 (phylloquinone), K2-7 is more easily absorbed and bioavailable.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9237441/ (2022).---

This study showed that vitamin K intake is inversely related to lung cancer risk.

https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/jea/advpub/0/advpub_JE20220063/_article/-char/ja/ (2023).---

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