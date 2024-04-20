Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)

Guillermou
Guillermou
Apr 20, 2024

Indeed, the classic model of adrenal fatigue is more complex. The new model is seen in the interconnection of neurotransmitters, hormones, and the immune system. But first, let's look at some problems that can arise with the HPA axis.

High Cortisol can be a real problem, especially with regards to getting results in the gym. A summary of the negative impacts of elevated cortisol includes:----

1. Suppression of TSH, decreased conversion of T4 to T3, increased reverse T3 (rT3) production and decreased binding to the cellular thyroid receptor. ---

2. Increased blood glucose levels.---

3. Suppressed pituitary function, leading to low luteinizing hormone and low testosterone.

4. Decreased liver detoxification.---

5. Suppressed secratory IgA, increasing the potential for intestinal inflammation, infection and permeability.---

6. Decreased immune system function, leading to increased risk of infection.

7. Insomnia.---

8. Neurodegenerative disorders, including degradation of the blood-brain barrier and destruction of the hippocampus.

Cortisol should be highest in the morning and lowest at night. However, an inverted rhythm can result in:---

1. learning and memory problems. (Neuroendocrinologists are using circadian cortisol rhythm as an early biomarker for Alzheimer's disease.)---

2. Insomnia and difficulties.----

The function of the adrenal gland and the release of cortisol is a coordination of three different structures in the brain:---

1. Hippocampus Within the temporal lobe of the brain, the hippocampus regulates the circadian rhythm of the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis.----

2. Mesencephalic reticular formation (MRF) Within the brainstem itself, the MRF is responsible for promoting a sympathetic response in the body. It does this through excitation of the intermedial-lateral column (IML) cell in the spinal cord, which stimulates the adrenal medulla to release epinephrine and norepinephrine.---

3. Hypothalamus There are a series of nuclei within the hypothalamus, one of which is called the paraventricular nucleus (PVN). The PVN of the hypothalamus receives a variety of inputs that ultimately result in the secretion or suppression of cortisol by the adrenal glands----

http://www.askdrray.com/heart-health-improves-with-hormone-replacement/.----

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/clc.22891.---

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S001502821732112X

