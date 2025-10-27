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Guillermou
Oct 27, 2025

BFRT is properly used, efficacy endpoints such as a questionnaire for risk stratification involving a review of the patient’s medical history, signs, and symptoms indicative of underlying pathology is strongly advised. Here we present a model for BFRT pre-participation screening to theoretically reduce risk by excluding people with comorbidities or medically complex histories that could unnecessarily heighten intra- and/or post-exercise occurrence of adverse events. We propose this risk stratification tool as a framework to allow clinicians to use their knowledge, skills and expertise to assess and manage any risks related to the delivery of an appropriate BFRT exercise program. The questionnaires for risk stratification are adapted to guide clinicians for the referral, assessment, and suggestion of other modalities/approaches if/when necessary. Finally, the risk stratification might serve as a guideline for clinical protocols and future randomized controlled trial studies.

A USEFUL BLOOD FLOW RESTRICTION TRAINING RISK STRATIFICATION FOR EXERCISE AND REHABILITATION

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8963452/

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Guillermou
Oct 27, 2025

"This review aimed to evaluate the effects of mild-intensity blood flow restriction exercise in patients with cardiac diseases. Unfortunately, very few studies are available in this area, and most are of moderate quality. From these studies, current evidence suggests that BFR combined with lowload exercises can improve muscle strength, cardiovascular endurance, and functionality in patients with heart disease without requiring high-intensity training. Future studies are needed to determine appropriate indications for prescriptions in cardiovascular patients by extending the follow-up periods, enrolling larger sample sizes, and using specific BFR exercise protocols for these patients." https://www.jfsf.eu/accepted/JFSF-22M-07-023-R1.pdf

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