★ The Belief System No One Is Allowed to Question
Explores why vaccines face religious-like devotion in medicine, examining faith-based arguments, suppressed safety data, and the movement questioning…
Gut Cure: How to Heal Your Microbiome and Reclaim Your Health from the Inside Out
My newest book, 'Gut Cure: Stop the Rot, Restore Your Body From the Inside Out,' puts the spotlight on the modern epidemic of invisible gut dysfunction…
  Dr. Joseph Mercola
Experts Warn Ultraprocessed Foods Pose a Major Global Health Threat — Here’s How to Cut Back
Ultraprocessed foods dominate grocery shelves, and companies strongarm governments to keep them stocked. Here's what you can do to protect your health.
  Dr. Joseph Mercola
★ What Restless Legs May Be Saying About Your Brain
Treating restless leg syndrome may reduce Parkinson's risk by up to 4 times, new research shows. Learn how to protect your brain with natural…
Reclaim Your Cellular Health with the Mitochondria Protocol
Learn how to strengthen mitochondria through exercise, sleep optimization, and minimal linoleic acid intake to boost cellular energy and prevent chronic…
  Dr. Joseph Mercola
★ What Decades of Meds Leave Behind in Your Gut
Common medications disrupt gut health for years after use, but dietary changes and reducing unnecessary drugs can help your microbiome recover and…
Weight Lifting or Cardio, Which Is Better at Preventing Diabetes and Obesity?
Resistance training beats cardio for insulin sensitivity and fat loss, while moderate cardio strengthens immunity - discover the ideal exercise balance.
  Dr. Joseph Mercola
Could Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals Be Behind Your Skin Problems?
Is there a toxic connection that's triggering this painful skin condition? Researchers are taking a closer look at the chemicals behind the mess.
  Dr. Joseph Mercola
Best Crops for Cold Frames and Hoop Houses in Winter
Winter gardening works because sunlight drives growth inside cold frames and hoop houses, allowing you to harvest fresh food even when it's freezing…
  Dr. Joseph Mercola
★ The Hidden Fat Metric BMI Never Told You
Nearly 70% of US adults now meet new obesity criteria that includes waist measurements, revealing millions with hidden fat missed by BMI alone.
What Makes All Vaccines So Dangerous?
Discover how zeta potential and blood sludging explain vaccine injuries, microstrokes, and chronic illness—plus solutions for restoring healthy…
How Your Body Clock Shapes Immune Defense Against the Flu
New research shows that your body clock plays a role in your immune response against the flu. Learn how to optimize it properly here.
  Dr. Joseph Mercola
