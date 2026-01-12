Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Mercola Market
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
★ The Belief System No One Is Allowed to Question
Explores why vaccines face religious-like devotion in medicine, examining faith-based arguments, suppressed safety data, and the movement questioning…
15 hrs ago
34
5
6
Gut Cure: How to Heal Your Microbiome and Reclaim Your Health from the Inside Out
My newest book, 'Gut Cure: Stop the Rot, Restore Your Body From the Inside Out,' puts the spotlight on the modern epidemic of invisible gut dysfunction…
17 hrs ago
•
Dr. Joseph Mercola
3
2
Experts Warn Ultraprocessed Foods Pose a Major Global Health Threat — Here’s How to Cut Back
Ultraprocessed foods dominate grocery shelves, and companies strongarm governments to keep them stocked. Here's what you can do to protect your health.
17 hrs ago
•
Dr. Joseph Mercola
2
★ What Restless Legs May Be Saying About Your Brain
Treating restless leg syndrome may reduce Parkinson's risk by up to 4 times, new research shows. Learn how to protect your brain with natural…
Jan 11
27
6
5
Reclaim Your Cellular Health with the Mitochondria Protocol
Learn how to strengthen mitochondria through exercise, sleep optimization, and minimal linoleic acid intake to boost cellular energy and prevent chronic…
Jan 11
•
Dr. Joseph Mercola
5
1
2
★ What Decades of Meds Leave Behind in Your Gut
Common medications disrupt gut health for years after use, but dietary changes and reducing unnecessary drugs can help your microbiome recover and…
Jan 10
33
8
6
Weight Lifting or Cardio, Which Is Better at Preventing Diabetes and Obesity?
Resistance training beats cardio for insulin sensitivity and fat loss, while moderate cardio strengthens immunity - discover the ideal exercise balance.
Jan 10
•
Dr. Joseph Mercola
1
2
Could Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals Be Behind Your Skin Problems?
Is there a toxic connection that's triggering this painful skin condition? Researchers are taking a closer look at the chemicals behind the mess.
Jan 10
•
Dr. Joseph Mercola
1
2
Best Crops for Cold Frames and Hoop Houses in Winter
Winter gardening works because sunlight drives growth inside cold frames and hoop houses, allowing you to harvest fresh food even when it's freezing…
Jan 10
•
Dr. Joseph Mercola
1
★ The Hidden Fat Metric BMI Never Told You
Nearly 70% of US adults now meet new obesity criteria that includes waist measurements, revealing millions with hidden fat missed by BMI alone.
Jan 9
31
3
6
What Makes All Vaccines So Dangerous?
Discover how zeta potential and blood sludging explain vaccine injuries, microstrokes, and chronic illness—plus solutions for restoring healthy…
Jan 9
1
How Your Body Clock Shapes Immune Defense Against the Flu
New research shows that your body clock plays a role in your immune response against the flu. Learn how to optimize it properly here.
Jan 9
•
Dr. Joseph Mercola
2
1
© 2026 Dr. Joseph Mercola
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts